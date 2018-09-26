Hypersonic missile sales seen topping $5B in next decade, J.P. Morgan says

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.1% ) is the early front-runner in new hypersonics missile technology, with substantial growth potential by the mid-2020s to at least $5B and perhaps significantly more, J.P. Morgan analysts say.

"Today's cruise missiles generally reach speeds near but not greater than Mach 1, while ballistic missiles accelerate to supersonic speeds but fly on predictable paths," JPM's Seth Seifman explains. "Hypersonic weapons, however, are maneuverable and cruise at lower altitudes, making them more difficult to counter."

JPM highlights LMT since it has won two multimillion-dollar Air Force contracts to design hypersonic weapon prototypes but says Raytheon (RTN +0.1% ) also is competing, with "a number of efforts still up for grabs."

Northrop Grumman (NOC -0.2% ) also is well positioned through its recent acquisition of Orbital ATK, as "propulsion technology will play a key role," Seifman says, adding Kratos (KTOS +1.3% ) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD -2% ) as possible competitors for hypersonic deals.