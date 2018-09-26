Actuant down 7% post Q4 results

Actuant (ATU -7.6%) reported Q4 sales growth of 9.3% Y/Y to $301.4M. Segment sales: Industrial $111.6M (+11.3% Y/Y); Energy $77.45M (+13% Y/Y) and Engineered solutions $112.34M (+5.2% Y/Y).
Q4 Overall margins: Gross improved by 90 bps to 35.9%; Adj. operating improved by 560 bps to 10.7%; Adj. EBITDA improved by 386 bps to 14.3%.
Segment Adj. operating margin: Industrial was 23.8% down by 20 bps; Energy recovered by 965 bps to 4.3% and Engineered solutions 6.8% up by 110 bps.
SG&A expenses decrease by 1.4% Y/Y to $70.89M.
Net debt at August 31, 2018 was ~$282 million (total debt of $533M less $250M of cash). The ratio of net debt to proforma EBITDA leverage declined to 1.9 times.
1Q19 Guidance: Sales $295-305M and Adj. EPS$0.20-0.25.
FY19 Guidance: Sales $1.21-2.24B (growth of ~3-5%) and Adj. EPS $1.09-1.20.
Previously: Actuant beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Sept. 26)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox