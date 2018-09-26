More on OMNOVA Solutions Q3 results

OMNOVA Solutions (OMN +0.5% ) reported Q3 net sales decrease of 3.6% Y/Y to $193.6M due to decline in sales of Performance materials segment.

Specialty solutions results: Sales $122.1M (+6.1% Y/Y) driven by 2% Y/Y increase in volumes and price and mix improvements of 3.6%. Adj. Operating margin declined 30 bps to 16.1% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved 30 bps to 19.9%

Performance materials results: Sales $71.5M (-16.7% Y/Y) volumes were down 16.8%, due to declining strategic exit from the commodity paper market. Adj. Operating margin declined 660 bps to 3.1% and Adj. EBITDA margin declined 610 bps to 6.7%.

Q3 Overall margins: Gross declined 660 bps to 31% and Adj. EBITDA declined 230 bp s to 11.8%.

SG&A expenses decreased 10.4% Y/Y to $25.9M.

Net Leverage Ratio decreased to 3.0x Adj. EBITDA, as compared to 3.3x.

Company announced the closure of its Green Bay, Wisconsin high volume styrene butadiene production facility and expects $7-8M in annualized savings.

Previously: Omnova Solutions misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Sept. 26)