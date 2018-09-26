Ex-Google scientist details objections with China effort

With Google's Chief Privacy Officer appearing before a Senate panel, a former research scientist at the company has detailed his exit amid growing concern about "Project Dragonfly," Google's (GOOG +0.2% , GOOGL +0.4% ) effort to enter the Chinese market.

In a letter to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Jack Poulson says that Dragonfly "directly contradicts (Google's) AI Principles’ commitment to not ‘design or deploy’ any technology whose purpose ‘contravenes widely accepted principles of ... human rights.’ ”

In particular, Poulson highlights issues including tying search queries to phone numbers; a blacklist of search terms, including "human rights," "student protest" and "Nobel Prize"; and Chinese government control over air quality data.