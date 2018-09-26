Cabot Oil & Gas downgraded at Morgan Stanley on lower nat gas price view

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -2.8% ) slides after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $23 price target, cut from $29, saying U.S. natural gas should soon enter a new cycle of structural oversupply and stagnating demand.

Stanley analyst Devin McDermott lowers his long-term natural gas price forecast to $2.50 from $2.75 and raises his price assumptions for ethane in late 2018 and 2019.

Given its view and the fact that oil weighted E&Ps trade at similar multiples to natural gas producers, the firm remains Underweight on Range Resources (RRC -3.8% ), Gulfport Energy (GPOR -8.8% ) and Southwestern Energy (SWN -6.7% ).

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB