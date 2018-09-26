Brookfield Asset Management sees excess cash ~$60B over 10 years

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.5% ), gazing way down the road at its investor day, sees potential excess cash generation of $60B in 10 years, with $40B of that available for stock buybacks.

To put that in perspective, BAM's current market value is just under $42B.

The $60B total includes $20B of fee-related earnings, $25B of net invested capital, and $15B of net realized carried interest.

BAM calculates that its shares (based on Sept. 14 price) are about 25% discounted to the value of its asset manager plus invested capital.

Combining that discount with invested capital value creation, asset manager value creation, and cash retained is expected to result in 24% total return over five years.

