Teva continues selloff, down 5%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -4.8% ) is down on modestly higher volume. Shares have corrected ~ 12% since last week.

A contributing factor appears to be mid-stage data on TG Therapeutics' (TGTX -2.9% ) ublituximab in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The results, to be presented at ECTRIMS in Berlin next month, showed an annualized relapse rate of 0.07, significantly below the 0.331 rate for the 40 mg dose of Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) in Study 5 (package insert, page 17).

In addition, all T1 Gd-enhancing brain lesions were were eliminated at week 24 and maintained at week 48. In Study 4, the median cumulative number of T1 Gd-enhancing lesions after nine months of treatment with 20 mg of Copaxone was 11 (page 16).