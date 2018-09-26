Environmentalists ask Minnesota PUC to reconsider Enbridge pipeline project

Environmental and tribal groups are asking Minnesota regulators to reconsider their approval of Enbridge's (ENB, EEP) plans to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline.

Opponents argue that Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission erred in granting a certificate of need for Line 3 because alleged harm to society would outweigh the replacement line's benefits, and that ENB did not prove the pipeline was needed.

Line 3 runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to ENB's terminal in Superior, Wis.; the company wants to replace the line, which it built in the 1960s and is running at only about half its original capacity, and restore the line to its original capacity.