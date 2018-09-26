Italy Deputy PM repeats 2019 deficit above 2% of GDP not a taboo

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio re-affirmed on Wednesday that a 2019 deficit that exceeded 2 percent of output was not out of the question, but added that the ruling coalition would be responsible with the budget.

The government, made up of the 5-Star Movement and League party, must approve its 2019 public finance and growth targets on Thursday as Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, who is a member of neither party, is pushing to keep the deficit below 2 percent of the gross domestic product next year.

Source: Investing.com