Cheniere Energy upped at Morgan Stanley on improving LNG export economics

Cheniere Energy (LNG +1.1% ) rises to a 52-week high after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with an $80 price target, raised from $63, saying company is benefiting from a rapid rise in global demand for liquefied natural gas, lower feedgas prices and the lack of liquefaction capacity growth after 2020-21.

Stanley analyst Fotis Giannakoulis says Cheniere is poised to take advantage of its leading position and continue growing in small increments, taking advantage of rising global LNG demand and structural natural gas oversupply.

The firm also thinks the trade dispute between the U.S. and China likely will benefit established producers such as Cheniere by creating barriers to entry for competition.