Total, North Sea oil workers reach deal over pay, offshore rotations

The Unite union says it is calling off strike action on Total’s (TOT -0.2% ) North Sea rigs after reaching a labor agreement with the company.

Unite says members voted to accept a new, unpopular shift rotation system which will see workers spend three weeks at sea followed by three weeks off in return for a 15% increase in basic pay plus retention bonuses.

TOT’s plans to implement the three on, three off rota had led to strikes in recent months affecting the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin rigs.

Shell earlier had said it would change its rota system to two weeks on, three weeks off for employees and contractors following pressure from unions.