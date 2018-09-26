Reuters: Shell in talks to buy stake in Russian oil project

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is in talks to buy a stake in an oil and gas project from Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Reuters reports.

Shell reportedly is negotiating with the Russian oil producer about the onshore Tazovskiy project, which has initial resources of 3.2B barrels of oil and 186B cm of gas.

Tazovskiy is not a major field - when production reaches its projected peak of 2M metric tons/year, it will account for only 3% of Gazprom’s current oil production - but if the deal goes ahead it would mark a return for Shell to making new investments in Russia, according to the report.