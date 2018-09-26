Salesforce, Adobe face off with record cloud deal pricing

Dealmaking in the cloud-computing industry isn't cheap and isn't likely to get cheaper, the WSJ notes in a look at the industry's two biggest players: Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).
There's lots of room in enterprise tech budgets for more cloud spending, Dan Gallagher writes, but the two players are richly valued after 50%-plus runs this year.
To justify valuations, the companies are dealing with expectations that they can keep up 20%-plus growth rates, and are making record-size deals to do so (Salesforce paying $6.5B for MuleSoft, and Adobe shelling out $4.75B for Marketo).
Cloud stocks may be on a tear, but the high prices leave little room for error, Gallagher says.
Year-to-date, CRM is up 55.4% (and up 71.8% over the past 12 months); ADBE is up 52.8% (and up 85.3% in 12 months).
