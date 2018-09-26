The Fed hikes funds rate by 25 bps, for the third time this year

The Federal Open Markets Committee boosts the fed funds rate by 25 basis points, as expected, to a range of 2.00%-2.25%, making it the third interest rate hike this year.

The statement takes out "accommodative" language, taking a more hawkish tone.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield sinks 2.9 basis points to 3.067%; (TLT +0.2% )

The S&P 500 Index jumps to 2,927.53, +0.4%.

Still sees risks to the economic outlook as "roughly balanced."

The dot plot showing the committee members' target range midpoint is unchanged at 2.375% for the end of 2018, 3.125% at the end of 2019, and 3.375% for the end of 2020 and 2021.

For the longer run, the FOMC now sees the fed funds rate at 3.0% vs. 2.9% in its June projection.

The last rate hike was June 13.

Press conference set for 2:30 p.m. ET; watch here.

Previously: Global markets cruising ahead of FOMC meeting (Sept. 26)

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, SPTL, DLBS, VUSTX, TYBS, DLBL, OPER