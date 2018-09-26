Morgan Stanley sees headwinds for packaged good giants

Morgan Stanley issues a cautious view on topline trends in the food sector.

The MS analyst team sees a natural/organic shift towards better-for-you offerings found in the perimeter departments and momentum for private label products. A greater penetration in home of prepared foods, delivery, and meal kits is also seen as pressuring revenue growth.

"We are bearish on the long-term packaged food fundamental outlook, with muted topline growth and margin reinvestment risk driving our below-consensus EPS view," reads the firm's update.

"However, near term, we believe the risk/reward is balanced with bearish sentiment and a potential market shift back to defensive names."