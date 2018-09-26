Bernstein cautious on chips, favoring Broadcom, Nvidia

Bernstein is urging caution and judiciousness in picking semiconductor stocks, saying while demand is "OK for now," inventories are on the rise and trade war concerns persist.
It's negative on Intel (INTC -0.1%), and Neutral on AMD (AMD -0.8%), seeing little safety margin in a stock that's already more than tripled this year.
It rather favors stocks with "structural or secular components that can work well in a strong demand environment and provide some (relative) downside protection if things turn south" -- with Broadcom (AVGO -0.3%) and Nvidia (NVDA -0.5%) as top picks, followed by NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -0.6%), Texas Instruments (TXN -0.1%) and Analog Devices (ADI +0.7%). (h/t Bloomberg)
Now read: In Case AMD Falls Back To Earth »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox