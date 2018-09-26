Vivendi to unload remaining Ubisoft stake in forward sale

Vivendi (VIVHY +1.4% ) will unload its remaining 6.7% stake in Ubisoft (UBSFY +0.6% ) in two parts over the next six months, Bloomberg reports.

After committing to Ubisoft that it would get out of its stake by March 7, the French media giant will sell 0.91% on Oct. 1 and defer the sale of 5.74% to March 5.

The forward sale, arranged with a pair of financial institutions, amounts to some €500M and corresponds to €66/share.