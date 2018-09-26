Schnatter denies buyout talk on Papa John's

A spokesperson for John Schnatter has released a statement regarding the report that the Papa John's International (PZZA +9.5%) founder was trying to rally private equity firms for support in a takeover attempt.
Schnatter statement: "John Schnatter has not reached out to or had any discussions with any private equity firm or any other entity about buying Papa John’s. Any such report about a potential transaction involving Mr. Schnatter is totally and completely false."
Previously: Papa John's spikes on buyout hopes (Sept. 26)
