Schnatter denies buyout talk on Papa John's

A spokesperson for John Schnatter has released a statement regarding the report that the Papa John's International (PZZA +9.5% ) founder was trying to rally private equity firms for support in a takeover attempt.

Schnatter statement: "John Schnatter has not reached out to or had any discussions with any private equity firm or any other entity about buying Papa John’s. Any such report about a potential transaction involving Mr. Schnatter is totally and completely false."

