Losses in energy stocks led by drilling servicers, frac sand suppliers

Oil and gas stocks are pulling back after two days of strong gains, as Brent crude -0.7% to $81.29/bbl after rising yesterday to its highest since November 2014 and WTI -0.9% to $71.59 after closing at their highest level since July 11.

Shares of land drilling service providers are especially weak after Pioneer Energy Services (PES -11.4% ) cut guidance for various performance metrics, including production services revenue and gross margin as a percentage of revenue, citing weaker than expected activity: BAS -1.8% , KEG -6.9% , PKD -7.6% , NBR -1.9% , PTEN -1% .

Also, frac sand suppliers are lower after Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP -7.2% ) said it had idled dry plant operations at one of its facilities because of "recent, temporary softness" in completions activity and frac sand demand: SLCA -6.7% , SND -6.3% , EMES -9.2% .

