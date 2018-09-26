Stocks add to modest gains after rate hike

The FOMC as expected hiked the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 2-2.25%. The Committee, however, removed the "accommodative" language from its policy statement, meaning the PhDs at the Fed now believe the Fed Funds rate has moved to a neutral level.

Markets for now are reading that as modestly dovish (though in his just-begun press conference, Chairman Powell insists the language change doesn't signal any policy shift).

S&P 500 (SPY +0.3% ), Dow (DIA +0.3% ) and Nasdaq (QQQ +0.8% ) are close to session highs.

Previously: The Fed hikes funds rate by 25 bps, for the third time this year (Sept. 26)