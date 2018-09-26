Talos to drill two wells to see if Gulf of Mexico discovery reaches Pemex block

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will drill two additional wells aimed at determining the size of a Gulf of Mexico oil discovery that could extend into a neighboring block held by Mexican state oil firm Pemex, the country's oil regulator says.

Regulator CNH says Talos plans to drill the first delimiting well - which serves to identify the size, limits and scope of a discovery - later this year and the other in 2019.

Last year, the Talos-led consortium said its Zama-1 well drilled in the Area 7 shallow water block confirmed the discovery of a deposit that could hold 1.2B-1.8B barrels of crude oil.

