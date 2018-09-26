Fed's Powell says removing `accommodative' doesn't signal change in path

Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says removing the "accommodative" language "doesn't signal a change" in the path of monetary policy. Rather it's recognizing that the economy is proceeding in line with expectations.

"It's useful life was over," he says, regarding the removal of that language.

The gradual return to more "normal" interest rates is helping to sustain the economy, he said.

Powell says he doesn't yet see much effect from trade tensions, and that one needs to look at what the end result would be "If the end, if the place we get to is lower tariffs, that's good."

However, if it turns to more widespread tariffs and a more protectionist environment, that would be bad, he said.

If increased tariffs lead to higher prices, Powell says it's important to look at whether it's a "one-time price increase" vs. "fueling an increased rate of inflation."

During the press conference, Powell also emphasizes that the FOMC is focused on its mission, when asked about President Trump's comments that he's not a fan of boosting interest rates.

