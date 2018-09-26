Exxon starts new unit to raise Beaumont output of ultra-low sulfur fuels

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.5% ) says it started operations at a new unit at its 366K bbl/day integrated Beaumont, Tex., facility to increase production of ultra-low sulfur fuels by 45K bbl/day.

XOM says the new unit relies on the company's proprietary technology to remove sulfur and meet Environmental Protection Agency specifications while minimizing octane loss.

XOM also says it is continuing with plans at Beaumont to expand its polyethylene manufacturing capacity by 650K metric tons/year by 2019 and is proceeding with front-end engineering design to further increase the refinery’s crude refining capacity.

The company previously completed a 20K bbl/day expansion of crude processing capacity at Beaumont late last year.