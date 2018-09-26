Retail sector shows a little bounce

D.A. Davidson is out defending its thesis that the mall is not dead just yet.
"Brands that uphold a differentiated offering and emotionally connect with consumers are better insulated against competitive threats, and thus will command better pricing power," writes analyst John Morris in a sweeping note to clients.
The confidence from D.A. Davidson and a strong read from Nike on consumer spending trends appears to be helping to tip sentiment favorably in the broad retail sector.
Select gainers include Canada Goose (GOOS +9.6%), Foot Locker (FL +4.1%), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +4.9%), Caleres (CAL +2.6%), Wolverine World Wide (WWW +2%), Rocky Brands (RCKY +1.8%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +4.5%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +3.3%), Duluth Holdings (DLTH +3.7%), DSW (DSW +3.4%), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +5%), Hibbett Sports (HIBB +1.3%), Under Armour (UAA +3.1%), Burlingston Stores (BURL +3.7%), PVH (PVH +2.1%) and Ascena Retail Group (ASNA +7.1%).
