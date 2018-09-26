Piper Jaffray raises 'Call of Duty' estimates on battle-royale mode

Piper Jaffray is expecting a payoff from Call of Duty's answer to the battle-royale craze in combat videogames, set to come out in just over a couple of weeks.

Analyst Michael Olson has an $88 price target for Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.9% ), after reviewing positive reaction to the "Blackout" mode (a response to the massive-fight mechanic of hit games PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite) in the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

“What do you get when you take the largest annual gaming franchise on Earth and combine it with the most popular new game mode?" Olson asks. "We believe the answer is earnings per share upside."

He's accordingly boosting expectations for 2019 EPS to $3 from $2.86, and sees Black Ops 4 sales coming in closer to 23.5M than his previous 21.5M.

Olson's target implies 7.2% upside from current pricing.