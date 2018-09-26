Gold volatile, but still lower post-rate hike

The FOMC earlier as expected hiked the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. Also somewhat expected, the Committee removed "accommodative" from its policy statement and indicated a fourth 2018 rate hike is coming in December.

Speaking at the post-meeting press conference, Chairman Jay Powell cautions against reading anything dovish in the policy statement.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) initially swung higher, then lower, then higher again, and is now at about the same level it was at prior to the Fed news - down 0.4% at $1,200 per ounce.

