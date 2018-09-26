RJD Green announces Silex Holdings Divisions symmetrical acquisition discussions

RJD Green (OTCPK:RJDG +18.8% ) announced that Silex Holdings has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a cabinet manufacturer in the Mid-West United States market.

“The two companies offer an excellent fit with additional cabinet distribution revenues offered by Silex Holdings, and increased profitability to Silex in their cabinet revenues. The initial projections by the companies reflect a ten percent increase in profitability. Upon consummation of this acquisition, the Silex Holdings Division total annual revenue would be over $10M annually prior to the organic revenue growth expected,” stated Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green.