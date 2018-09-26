Chegg -12% after disclosing data breach; reaffirms Q3 guidance

Chegg (CHGG -11.6% ) plunges after disclosing a data breach that could affect customers' user information.

In an SEC filing, Chegg says in April an unauthorized party gained access to a company database that hosts user data for its family of brands such as EasyBib; the data included names, emails, shipping addresses, and passwords; no social security numbers or financial information was obtained in the incident.

Chegg says it does not expect the incident to have a material impact on its FY 2018 financial results and reaffirms previous guidance for Q3.