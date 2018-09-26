Credit Suisse, JPMorgan vie to lead Lyft IPO: Financial Times

Credit Suisse (CS -0.7% ) and JPMorgan (JPM -1.2% ) are competing to be the lead underwriter for Lyft's (LYFT) initial public offering, as the ride-hailing app readies its entry into public markets early next year, Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The IPO could take place as soon as March or April and ahead of rival Uber. which has said is likely in H2 2019.

Investment banks Golldman Sachs (GS -1.6% ) and Morgan Stanley (MS -1.3% ) are not likely to be involved in the IPO due to their ties with Uber, said people familiar with the matter.

