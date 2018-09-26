Kosmos Energy downgraded at Raymond James on valuation

Kosmos Energy (KOS -3.4% ) slides after Raymond James downgrades shares to Outperform from Strong Buy with a $10 price target following the stock's recent run-up near five-year highs.

KOS is awaiting results from the Pontoenoe exploration well in Suriname after the company and its partners spud the prospect in August, and despite the location and its relation to discoveries in neighboring Guyana, Ray Jay analyst Pavel Molchanov says success is not guaranteed, as its first Suriname project came up dry earlier this year.

Molchanov says a dry result directly causes pressure on KOS shares, noting "the risk of a dry hole is mainly a matter of short-term volatility, as had been illustrated over the past year" following previous dry holes at Hippocampe, Lamantin, and Requin Tigre.