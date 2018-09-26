Parsley Energy appoints Dell'Osso as Executive VP, COO

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) appoints David Dell'Osso as its new COO effective Oct. 9, succeeding Matt Gallagher, who will remain President until his previously announced appointment as President and CEO, which is expected to occur on Jan. 1, 2019.

Dell'Osso will assume responsibility for company-wide development, production and engineering functions.

Prior to joining PE, Dell'Osso spent 13 years at Southwestern Energy, where he held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility, including Senior VP and General Manager of the Northeast Appalachia Division at the time of his departure.