Bed Bath & Beyond -13.4% as profits miss amid flat sales

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has slipped 13.4% postmarket after missing expectations with its Q2 results and trimming guidance for the rest of the year.

Revenues were flat and increasing cost of sales and SG&A expenses put a dent in operating profit, down to $78.9M from $168.8M.

Comparable sales were down about 0.6%.

Net earnings fell to $48.6M from $94.2M.

Cash and investments balance rose by about $532M.

For the full year, it's slightly reduced its net sales model, expecting comparable sales relatively flat Y/Y, and net EPS at the low end of its range (about $2.00).

Looking further out, it says it's on track to moderate declines in operating profit and EPS this year and next, and to reach growth in EPS by fiscal 2020.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release