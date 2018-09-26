Amazon opening physical store with top-rated items

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is opening a retail location with a quality bent: It will only sell items from the website that garner top ratings, top sales or are "trending."

In a blog entry, "Introducing Amazon 4-star," the retailer says it's placing the store in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

"Today, the average rating of all the products in Amazon 4-star is 4.4 stars, and collectively, the products in store have earned more than 1.8 million 5-star customer reviews," the company says.

Items will have digital price tags showing off the discount that Prime members get on the items as well.

It's opening tomorrow, seven days a week.