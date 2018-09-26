Regulus updates on pipeline; investors unmoved, shares down 7% after hours

Nano cap Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) slumps 7% after hours on the heels of its pipeline update. Key points:

IND for hepatitis B virus (HBV) program to be filed in H2 2019. A Phase 1 proof-of-concept study will be first up. The company says its lead candidate, directed to one of the hose microRNAs, has shown promising efficacy.

Glioblastoma multiforme program: lead candidate has shown significant improvements in survival as monotherapy as well as in combination with Merck's TEMODAR (temozolomide) in an animal model. Additional data will be presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Meeting in November.

NASH: lead candidate has shown improvements in key endpoints in animal studies. The company seeks a development partner to advance.

ADPKD program: initiated a 27-week chronic mouse toxicity study. A Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers has been suspended due to unexpected results in an earlier mouse toxicity study. Data expected in Q1 2019.