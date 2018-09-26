Solis Tek changes name to Generation Alpha

Solis Tek (OTCQB:SLTK) announces name change to “Generation Alpha, Inc.” and the new ticker symbol “GNAL”, effective Thursday, September 27, 2018.

“We are excited with the transformation of our business strategy, our progress at our Arizona facility and the additional growth opportunities our team has identified elsewhere in the cannabis industry. While we are pleased with our innovation and progress in our Solis Tek lighting and Zelda Horticulture divisions, we believe Generation Alpha represents our philosophy of bringing the best cannabis products and services to the market. We are confident that this shift in our business strategy will create long-term shareholder value through diversified segments in the legalized cannabis industry”, commented Alan Lien, CEO.