Stocks slide into the close as Fed votes to raise rates

Stocks closed lower after falling sharply in the final minutes, weighed by declines in financial (-1.3%) and materials (-1%) stocks after the Fed raised interest rates as expected and signaled a path for continued gradual rate hikes ahead.

Stocks were up slightly ahead of the Fed's release and added to gains after the the word 'accomodative' was removed from the policy statement, but the initial move was reversed and more after Fed Chairman Powell's post-decision press conference, where he said the language change did not signal a change in the path for rate hikes.

State Street chief investment strategist Michael Arone said the market first interpreted the word's removal as "the end of the Fed tightening cycle."

Treasury yields fell following the Fed’s announcement, hurting bank stocks; the benchmark 10-year yield shed 4 bps to 3.06% although the two-year yield managed to close unchanged at 2.83%.

Materials stocks kept dropping amid talks between the U.S. and trading partners, adding to worries about tariffs fights, and the energy group (-1%) also lagged, falling alongside November WTI crude oil, which settled -1% at $71.57/bbl.