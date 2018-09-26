Comtech Telecom -11% as Q4 revenues miss consensus

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) missed slightly on revenues in Q4 earnings but topped profit expectations and built a record backlog.

Shares have slipped 11% after hours.

Revenues grew more than 13% and net income rose 2% to $7.45M. Operating income rose to $15.99M from $14.77M.

Bookings rose to a record-high $214.4M; book-to-bill ratio was 1.28.

EBITDA came to $30.7M, up from a year-ago $29.07M.

Cash and equivalents came to $43.5M as of July 31. Cash flows from operations were $19.7M in Q4, reducing total indebtedness by $15M (to $171.3M).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Press release