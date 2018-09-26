Financial stocks lose ground after Fed chair's press conference

The U.S.stock market lost ground in the last hour of the regular trading day, pulled down by financial stocks after Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell finished his post-rate hike press conference.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) dropped 1.2% and the S&P 500 Index slid 0.3% , ending the day at about 2,906.

Lower expectations for economic growth down the road may be the culprit for the decline.

"It's showing that the Fed sees growth in 2021 decelerating to the long run level and it shows the unemployment rate increasing in 2021. They're forecasting things to be slowing a little bit," said Mark Cabana, head of US short rate strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Leading financial stocks down were Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) -2% , Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) -1.8% , Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) -1.6% , Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) -2.2% , Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) -2% , Axos Financial (NASDAQ:BOFI) -2.5% , and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) -2.2% .

