All four Vogtle nuclear plant co-owners vote to continue construction

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) says all four co-owners have voted to move forward with the Vogtle nuclear expansion project, keeping alive the last nuclear power project still under construction in the U.S.

The agreement terms are not disclosed; one of the co-owners, Oglethorpe Power, said earlier this week that it would vote to continue the project only if costs were capped, a condition SO rejected.

The vote was triggered when SO earlier this year reported the project's costs had climbed by an additional $2.2B, pushing the total cost estimate above $27B, more than twice the original estimate.