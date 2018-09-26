Sonic Automotive names David Bruton Smith to succeed B. Scott Smith as CEO

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) names David Bruton Smith as CEO after B. Scott Smith, his brother, resigned as CEO and president of the company to take on a new role at Sonic and spend more time with his family.

Jeff Dyke is promoted to president from executive vice president of operations.

David Bruton Smith was most recently executive vice chairman and chief strategic officer.

B. Scott will remain an employee of the company as co-founder.

