McDonald's removes artificial preservatives from its burgers

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) says it is getting rid of most artificial ingredients from its burgers, in the company’s latest effort to burnish a more healthy image and halt a sales slump in its main U.S. market.

MCD says it has removed artificial preservatives, flavors and coloring from its Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese and burgers in Happy Meals, a move that affects nearly two-thirds of its burger lineup in the U.S.; pickles on the sandwiches still contain artificial preservatives.

MCD has been gradually removing preservatives from its menu for several years; in 2016, it removed high fructose corn syrup from its buns and took artificial preservatives out of Chicken McNuggets.

“Customers are becoming more demanding around really knowing what’s in their food,” Chris Kempczinski, president of MCD’s U.S. business.