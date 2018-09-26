Cenovus signs deals with CN Rail, CP Rail to transport oil to U.S. Gulf Coast

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) says it signed three-year agreements with major rail companies to transport ~100K bbl/day of heavy crude oil from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
CVE says the deals involve moving oil with Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) from the Bruderheim terminal starting in Q4 2018 and with Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) through USD Partners' (NYSE:USDP) terminal in Hardisty starting in Q2 2019.
CVE says it expects all-in costs to transport the oil from Alberta to the Gulf Coast in the mid to high teens in U.S. dollars, consistent with previous estimates.
