Restoration Robotics +7.4% as William Blair starts at Outperform

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) is up 7.4% after hours with William Blair initiating coverage at Outperform.

Market share in hair transplants is continuing to grow and the company has a "potential game-changer" in its ARTAS iX tech, says analyst Margaret Kaczor, who expects sales to grow by at least 20% over the next few years. The company's also added several industry veterans and expanded its capital sales force. (h/t Bloomberg)

All covering analysts rate the stock a Buy.