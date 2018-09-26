Sprint filing arguing for merger paints rough picture

A filing describing a meeting between Sprint (NYSE:S) and the Federal Communications Commission paints a stark picture of the business at the country's No. 4 wireless carrier.

Making its case to the agency on Sept. 21 for a merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint says it's unable to "turn the corner" with customers fleeing at an increasing rate, revenue falling and almost nowhere else to trim costs.

“Sprint has not been able to turn the corner with respect to its core business challenges,” the company said in the FCC filing.

That contradicts a sunnier picture presented in earnings (including a 12th straight quarter of phone subscriber growth), but it's not unheard of for there to be "tension" between what a company tells Wall Street and what it tells regulators, says analyst Blair Levin.

Sprint says the merger will make for a "much stronger competitor with the scale and resources to disrupt AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ)."