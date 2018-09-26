U.S. not considering SPR release ahead of Iran sanctions, Perry says

The Trump administration is not considering releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to reduce the impact of coming U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports, Energy Secretary Perry says.

Perry says the effects on the global oil market from an SPR release would be "fairly minor and short term," and believes the world market has enough supply to compensate for the expected loss of Iranian crude oil exports when U.S. sanctions take effect Nov. 5.

The entire U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve holds just 660M barrels of oil.

Perry says the U.S. has "some opportunities to fill the void as the sanctions go into place in November," such as rising U.S. crude production - which is projected to climb to 11.5M bbl/day in 2019 - the possibility of resuming output in the shut-down Neutral Zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia that he could add 250K-300K bbl/day, and a potential additional 250K bbl/day if Iraq's central government removes restrictions on exports from Iraqi Kurdistan.

