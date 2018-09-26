Shell sees peak production for Brazil's giant Lula oilfield in 2020, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says Brazil’s Lula offshore oilfield - the country's most productive - should hit peak production in 2020 or 2021, after reaching 1M boe/day next year.

The production increase next year will be helped by the launch of platforms P-67 and P-69, which should go online in 2019, says Cristiano Pinto da Costa, Shell’s general manager for the Santos basin.

The Lula field, which is operated by Brazil's Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in a consortium with Shell and Portugal’s Galp, averaged 879K boe/day as of July.