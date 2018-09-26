FCC votes for override of local rules to speed 5G deployment

The FCC voted for a plan to speed up deployment of 5G networks around the country by overriding local rules, a move that met with minority objection but praise from telecoms.

The new plan to cut red tape in small-cell permits can accelerate the spread of 5G development, particularly in rural areas, and boosts U.S. chances of taking the lead in 5G.

But dissenter Jessica Rosenworcel called it "extraordinary federal overreach" and worried that "the litigation that follows will only slow our 5G future."

Local officials are concerned they'd lose a valuable source of revenue only to provide a small discount on deployment costs to large carriers.

