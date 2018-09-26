New AngloGold CEO Dushnisky weighing asset sales to unlock value

New AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) CEO says his goal of unlocking value will involve focusing on the miner's best assets and selling those that are not core to the business.

“My initial sense is that 14 assets in a company our size is probably more than I’d like to see, some streamlining would make sense,” Dushnisky tells Bloomberg, adding he would not consider acquisitions until AU is “firing on all cylinders.”

The CEO says a mismatch between the company’s production and market valuation helped attract him to the job; AU trades at a ~18x P/E ratio compared with a peer average of ~27x, which "tells me there are things that can be done to unlock value," he says.

Dushnisky says the Obuasi mine in Ghana is "the kind of asset which will be an engine of growth" for the company if its redevelopment comes in on budget by the end of 2019.

Production from AU’s Africa operations is expected to expand to more than 50% of the company’s total, buoyed by production ramp-ups at the Siguiri mine in Guinea and the Kibali mine in the Congo.