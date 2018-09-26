Altimmune readies equity offering; shares down 4% after hours

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a public offering of 1,438,848 Common Units and the same number of Pre-Funded Units.

Each Common Unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common.

Each Pre-Funded Unit consists of a pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common at $0.01 per share and one warrant. The price of each will be equal to the price of a Common Unit less $0.01.