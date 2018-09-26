U.S., Japan agree to trade talks; Japan avoids U.S. auto tariffs for now

Pres. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe have agreed to start trade talks in an arrangement that for now protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs.

As part of the agreement, Abe said the U.S. would not impose additional tariffs on the auto sector, while also protecting the politically important farm sector from access that goes beyond the terms in the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement that Trump abandoned last year.

U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer said the talks would occur in two “tranches” with hopes for an “early harvest” from the initial talks on lowering trade barriers.

Relevant tickers include: TM, HMC, OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:MZDAY, OTCPK:MMTOF, OTCPK:FUJHY, DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, CARZ, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN